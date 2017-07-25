Five-star Jennings bowls Garstang to victory

Have your say

Garstang kept their Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title hopes alive with victory against Penwortham.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first, Garstang skipper Mark Walling saw his players restrict their opponents to 124-9 from their 45 overs.

Most of the damage was done by Gareth Jennings as he returned figures of 5-16 from a dozen overs.

Coen Oosthuysen gave him excellent support with 3-41 from 14 overs with the other wicket falling to Ian Walling (1-22).

Opener Martin Hewitt top-scored for Penwortham with 29, while Phil Chapple added 20 and Ashley Billington 11.

In reply, Garstang lost both openers cheaply with Michael Walling and Allan Cook both dismissed for eight.

However, skipper Mark Walling led from the front as he hit the day’s top score of 45 and earned valuable support from Michael Wellings (31) in helping to set up Garstang’s victory.

Both were dismissed before the victory line was reached as Mark Winstanley (10 not out) and Oosthuysen (four not out) saw Garstang to 125-4.

The 11 points gained for victory mean Garstang are only six behind leaders Longridge with eight games of the season remaining.