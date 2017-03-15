A week of two halves for Garstang boss Baker

Garstang manager Lee Baker admitted he was more than happy with four points in as many days after a couple of contrasting performances.

A below-par display saw the Riversiders draw 2-2 with Southport Hesketh last Wednesday.

That, however, was followed by an eye-catching 2-1 victory against West Lancashire League Premier Division leaders Longridge Town at the weekend.

“If you’d said to me in advance we’d have had four points from those games then I’d have taken that,” Baker said.

“We didn’t play well at all against Southport Hesketh and a draw was a fair result.

“I’m not going to say we deserved to win but we could have.

“To play as poorly as we did, we still created three or four great chances to score and put two of them away.

“We did struggle but we wanted to get the game on because we hadn’t played for three Saturdays.”

Having picked up a p oint in midweek, Baker’s players blew the league title race wide open on Saturday.

First-half goals from Dave Jack and Alan Coar were enough for victory against a Longridge Town side who had only lost once in 23 league games before the weekend.

Victory for the Riversiders meant Town’s lead at the top was cut to two points with second-placed Blackpool Wren Rovers having a game in hand.

“Both ourselves and Longridge are very similar,” Baker said.

“I keep saying we’ve lost once in 22 games and they had only lost once in 22 or 23 league games.

“What they have done – which we haven’t – is to turn a few draws into victories but, on Saturday, the boys were well up for it.

“You could tell it was going to be a tough day for Longridge because there was a buzz and a feeling among our players in the dressing room.”