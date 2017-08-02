Baker boys warm up for season with last-gasp win

Garstang FC begin their West Lancashire League Premier Division on Saturday against a side with something to prove.

The Riversiders, who finished fourth in last season’s top flight, travel to a Haslingden St Marys team who were promoted to the Premier Division after winning the First Division last time out.

Lee Baker’s players have warmed up for the season with victories in their final two pre-season outings.

Last week brought a 5-1 victory against Squires Gate in midweek thanks to four goals from Alan Coar with Matt Poole completing the scoring.

Last Saturday saw Baker’s men face Moorside Rangers in a match where they ran out 2-1 winners.

Victory, however, was only secured thanks to two goals in the last minute of what proved to be a tough workout for Baker’s players.

Moorside had more possession in the first half but it was Garstang who created the better chances.

Alan Coar missed a penalty before the usually deadly forward allowed the visiting keeper to make a good save from close range when he should have scored.

Poole was the next player to be wasteful in front of goal when he blazed over from eight yards after the ball had been pulled back to him.

The second half was again an even affair with Rangers going ahead after they punished a defensive error.

Garstang pressed for an equaliser and Rick Coar could have scored on two occasions.

The first instance saw him appear likely to score, only to delay shooting and allow the defender to block.

He then should have scored with a header before Garstang entered the last minute looking for an equaliser.

That came when Rick Coar smashed in from a tight angle and, within seconds, Garstang got the ball back and Tom Entwisle exchanged passes before calmly slotting into the bottom corner.