Baker: Disappointment is a sign of Garstang’s progress

Lee Baker admitted there was an element of disappointment among his Garstang players after Saturday’s goalless draw at Euxton Villa.

The point kept the Riversiders 10 points behind Villa in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table, albeit with four games in hand.

On paper, a point away from home against the side directly above them in the table could be considered a decent reward.

However, there was some frustration that one point wasn’t three; a sign of how far Baker’s players have progressed this season.

“I suppose, if you were a neutral, that a 0-0 was fine,” the manager said.

“We had two cleared off the line though and, in the first half, we were much better.

“In the second half, we knew they would have a 10 or 15-minute spell because, it doesn’t matter who you play, everyone has a spell like that.

“The last 20 minutes were on a knife edge but the lads were quite disappointed at the end.

“Before the game you might have taken a draw but, with the way the game panned out with the missed chances, I said to the players afterwards that we should look at ourselves and how disappointed we were to go there and get a 0-0 draw.

“That’s a reflection of how far we’ve come but it means the next game against Thornton Cleveleys is now a must-win game for us.”

The clean sheet was a bonus for Baker who had to rejig his defence early in the second half.

Gary Fawcett had returned from an ankle injury before departing proceedings with around an hour gone on Saturday.

“Gary had struggled with his ankle so we’ll give it a bit more rest,” he explained.

“We’ll monitor it throughout the week but, although he came off on Saturday, we always had it in our minds to give him an hour or so.

“It’s not a necessity for us to risk him because we have a squad that we’re more than happy to go with.

“We have 15 league games left so if we can manage it and keep seeing how he is then that’s what we will do.

“It’ll be a case of talking to him and the physio to see what they say but we trust them a lot.”