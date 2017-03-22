Baker: Garstang players have set the standard

Garstang manager Lee Baker wants his players to replicate the character they showed against Longridge Town when the Riversiders return to action on Saturday.

After a blank weekend – irrespective of the wet weather which ruined games elsewhere – Baker’s players travel to Southport Hesketh, two-and-a-half weeks on from a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.

Inbetween those games was the 2-1 win against title-chasing Town which saw the Riversiders two goals up at half-time.

Having conceded earlyin the second half against Lee Ashcroft’s men, Garstang were able to withstand any fightback from their visitors to claim three points.

“Leading 2-0 is a dodgy scoreline because it can make you think you can relax,” Baker said.

“In contrast, the opposition only have one option and their manager is going to have given them what for.

“They have no other option and, in Longridge’s case, we knew they would make changes.

“I said that, if there was one team who could turn it around, then it would be Longridge and we knew our backs would be against the wall.

“However, every man needed to stand up and be counted, play without dropping too deep and play it short because that was what hurt them in the first half.”

Goals from Jonny Hothersall and Dave Jack handed Garstang a point when they met Southport Hesketh earlier in the month.

Baker previously admitted a point was a fair outcome against a side lying 14th in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table.

They are one of three clubs on 22 points, only four points ahead of bottom club Eagley, while Garstang are presently fifth, 14 points behind third-placed Fulwood Amateurs but with six games in hand.