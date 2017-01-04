Baker: Garstang players haven’t done anything yet

Garstang FC begin the second half of their West Lancashire League season on Saturday with manager Lee Baker warning that they have not achieved anything yet.

The Riversiders start 2017 with a trip to Hesketh Bank (2pm), having ended last year with victory against the same side.

Baker’s players start the new year on a run of 14 undefeated matches as well as upcoming semi-finals in the Richardson Cup and Lancashire Shield.

That recent run, which has seen them climb to fifth place in the table and with games in hand on sides above them, was also enough to see them named as the league’s team of the month for their December results.

“We haven’t set any targets for this season,” Baker said.

“We will take every game as it is and everything else that comes with it is a bonus.

“We won’t be getting carried away because we can still end up with a season of nothing.

“We can still lose four games on the spin in the league and get knocked out of both cups because football can quickly change.

“We’ve drummed it into the lads that they cannot be complacent and expect a team is going to roll over for them.

“They are a top group of lads, however, and I won’t worry about them if their backs are against the wall.”

With Longridge Town and Blackpool Wren Rovers in a two-way battle for the title, success for Garstang is measured in other ways.

“I would never change my style but, at the end of the day, it’s all about results,” Baker said.

“If we have a group of players who can do what we’re doing, then they will start to believe – and once they do then other people will.

“That’s the way we do things and it’s working at the minute; it may not always be the case but I’ll keep doing what I believe in.”