Baker urges Garstang players to keep their focus

Garstang boss Lee Baker has warned his players not to get carried away by their cup successes.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 Richardson Cup win at Vickerstown puts them into their second semi-final of the season, backing up their progress in the Lancashire Shield.

However, Baker is cautioning that his players have done nothing yet in the grand scheme of things.

He said: “It was a very good win really, having gone all the way to Vickerstown but the most pleasing thing was winning and keeping our run going.

“I’m not daft though because you can be in two semi-finals, win nothing, finish mid-table in the league and people can say that you’ve had a mediocre season.

“We have to get back to the bread and butter of the league; two semi-finals are great but they don’t guarantee you anything.”

Saturday’s win came courtesy of goals from Alan and Rick Coar, who continue to be the Riversiders’ main source of goals.

The deadly duo have been responsible for 23 of the Riversiders’ last 28 goals in all competitions.

While some managers might be concerned about an apparent reliance on two players, Baker is more than happy with the current situation.

“Everyone knows what Alan and Rick are about,” Baker said.

“People might criticise them and say they don’t do this or that but I really don’t know what type of players they want.

“Strikers are there to defend from the front and score goals – which they both do.

“People might also think they aren’t that technically gifted but it’s very rare at our level that you can find any player who does everything to a high standard.”