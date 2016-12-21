Battling victory pleases Garstang boss Baker

Garstang FC boss Lee Baker admitted his side ended 2016 by claiming three points the hard way.

The Riversiders extended their undefeated run to 14 matches with a 3-1 victory against Hesketh Bank last Saturday.

Their 12th win in that run was secured by goals from Jonny Hothersall, Alex Colquhoun and Rick Coar.

Nevertheless, as the manager admitted, it wasn’t a display that would live long in his memory.

“It was probably one of our weaker performances to be honest,” he said.

“However, we got the job done and I suppose that’s what good teams do – and we’re aiming to be a good team.

“Still, when teams go on a 14-game run, they aren’t going to play well in every game but they still manage to grind out a result.

“The lads all agreed that it wasn’t our best performance as two or three of them had an off day but, when that happens, you need to find a way to win.

“Sometimes it’s all about winning ugly which you have to do but it definitely wasn’t a great spectacle for people to watch.”

The victory sees the Riversiders head into the Christmas break lying fifth in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

Wins over Hesketh and Whitehaven seven days earlier keep Baker’s side on the tails of third-placed Fulwood Amateurs and fourth-placed Euxton Villa – and with as many as five games in hand.

They return to action on January 7 at Hesketh Bank, followed by matches against Whitehaven, Eagley and Coppull United.

“It was important for us to finish with six points from the two league games before Christmas,” Baker said.

“We set that as a target, as something we wanted to do, and we’ve done it so all credit to the players but nothing has been won yet.”