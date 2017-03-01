Double disappointment for Garstang FC boss

Garstang manager Lee Baker admitted he’d endured easier weeks after seeing league and cup matches postponed.

Their Lancashire Amateur Shield semi-final with Burscough Richmond last Wednesday fell victim to the weather, as did the league game against Euxton Villa 72 hours later.

Instead, Baker’s players underwent an extra training session along with the reserves, who also had a day off.

The Shield tie has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at Bamber Bridge (7.30pm) with their Richardson Cup semi-final against Tempest United moved to Wednesday April 5 (7.30pm).

Baker said: “It’s been a very frustrating week, a really, really frustrating week but there you go, there’s nothing we can do about it.

“It looks like it’s going to be a season of playing catch-up for us; the cups have been great for us but also very costly because we have five or six league games that we need to catch up with.

“That’s the way it is and we have to deal with it.”

If all goes to plan then the Riversiders return to action on Saturday with a trip to Vickerstown.

It is a venue they know all too well, having won there 2-0 when the two sides met in the Richardson Cup in early December.

The Coar brothers were the men on target as Baker’s players returned from Cumbria with a hard earned victory.

“Vickerstown’s pitch is usually quite good though getting there isn’t the best,” Baker said.

“When we went there in the cup, it was a tight game and we did what I like to do; we dug in, ground them down, they made two mistakes and we punished them.

“After that we played around them when they started pushing on.

“I know it’s going to be tough and we have a couple of players missing but it’s important that we keep ticking over.”