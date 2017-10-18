Garstang boss Baker hopes to avoid Shield embarrassment

Garstang manager Lee Baker has warned his players to beware the proverbial banana skin when they return to action on Saturday.

Having had last weekend off, the Riversiders have a home Lancashire Shield third round tie against Millom (2pm).

Saturday’s visitors play two divisions beneath Garstang in the West Lancashire League Second Division.

However, they have started the league season in perfect fashion with eight league wins from as many matches.

“They have scored lots of goals and have only conceded a few,” Baker said of Saturday’s opponents.

“They are a dangerous team, that’s for sure, and it would have suited me a bit more if we had gone to their place because being at home is added pressure.

“They will see us as a massive scalp and we know about that from last year after losing to teams who were below us in the league.

“We have to prepare right and be mentally right but, touch wood, my lads aren’t the ones who will go into it thinking it’s just another game.”

Saturday constitutes the Riversiders’ first outing in a fortnight after losing their first match in 12 at Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Whitehaven’s cup involvement meant Garstang had a free weekend, something which Baker can see both sides of in terms of positives and negatives.

He said: “It’s a tricky one and time will tell really as to whether it helped us or not.

“After losing the Wrens game you’d think that you’d want to go out the following week and play again but a week off can freshen up the players.

“I wasn’t at the Wrens game because I was at a wedding but I heard we played well and just didn’t take our chances which is the way football goes.

“I was disappointed at first when I heard we lost but it’s a long season with plenty of twists and turns ahead.”