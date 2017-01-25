Garstang boss sees the goals shared around

Garstang manager Lee Baker is a happy man now that his players have started to share the goals around.

In the run-up to Christmas, the Riversiders’ goalscoring was dominated by the Coar brothers as either Rick or Alan scored in 10 consecutive games.

Other players chipped in but the turn of the year saw Alex Colquhoun and Jonny Hothersall net against Hesketh Bank and Whitehaven respectively.

Normal service was resumed last weekend with Alan Coar’s double securing victory against Eagley but Baker is pleased the Riversiders are more than just a two-man team.

He said: “It seems when Rick or Alan don’t score or get the odd one, then someone else always seems to chip in.

“When Rick and Alan are scoring then it can seem like everyone else goes quiet but other players are now chipping in to keep us ticking over.

“Jonny has got a few goals of late as have Alex and Tom Graham and teams who can do that can be successful.

“At least we have two strikers in Rick and Alan who the opposition have to worry about.

“Their centre-halves know they will have to be on their game while we know we can create chances.”

At the other end of the pitch, Baker also had praise for keeper Dan Curwen.

After an error which led to Hesketh Bank’s winner in the first game of the year, Curwen made a key stop against Whitehaven which prevented them from making it 2-2, seconds before Garstang made it 3-1.

Baker said: “It was an excellent save and the lads commented on it in the dressing room straight afterwards.

“Dan made a mistake against Hesketh but, if there’s another cross sent in, I still want him to keep coming and taking charge of things. He’s been superb for us and the basis of what we’ve done.”