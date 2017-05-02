Garstang boss uses Cup final to keep players motivated

Garstang boss Lee Baker admits next week’s Richardson Cup Final is a great way to keep his players motivated as the season draws to a climax.

The Riversiders meet Blackpool Wren Rovers next Wednesday, having lost to the West Lancashire League Premier Division title chasers last weekend.

That will be the last of seven matches in a two-and-a-half-week spell for Baker’s players, one which ha seen him having to rest and rotate his players.

They are back in action tonight with a trip to Tempest United; the side they defeated in the last four of the Richardson Cup last month.

“That’s what we keep dangling in front of them,” Baker said about next week’s final.

“The players know they have to keep performing because, if they aren’t, they have seen what has happened to other players at other clubs in terms of missing out.

“The old saying is that a player is only as good as his last game and it’s always true.

“We might go through some things before the final and perhaps do something a little different but we’ll see.”

Ten points from the last 15 see Baker’s players fifth in the Premier Division table with three matches remaining, starting with tonight’s trip to Tempest.

Next up is Saturday’s final home game of the season against Slyne with Hest, followed by the last match at Vickerstown on May 13 (1pm).

Nine points from those games will see the Riversiders match the 61 points recorded by third-placed Fulwood Amateurs, whose season has concluded.

“We haven’t put any pressure on the players because we just want to finish as high as we can,” Baker said.

“There’s a target myself and Neil (Beesley, assistant manager) want to keep to ourselves; it’s not one we’ll shout about because I think that’s undue pressure.”