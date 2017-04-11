Garstang FC bidding to bounce back

Garstang FC return to league action on Saturday with nine games in a month before the end of the season.

Lee Baker’s side play twice in three days over the Easter weekend, starting with Saturday’s trip to Coppull United before an away day at Eagley follows 48 hours later.

The match at Coppull will be the Riversiders’ first league game in a fortnight since the 1-0 loss to Turton on April Fools Day.

However, they were playing as the Courier went to press on Tuesday night with a Richardson Cup semi-final against Tempest United.

A tough game was expected with the fifth-placed Riversiders meeting a Tempest team below them in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table on goal difference.

Garstang had no injury worries and were hoping to improve on their losing display in the Lancashire Amateur Shield semi-final against Burscough Richmond.

For their part, Tempest were hoping to make the most of their good fortune, having been reinstated after discovering Lostock St Gerards, who had beaten them in the quarter-finals, had fielded an ineligible player.

Once Baker’s players return to league matches, they head to Coppull, looking to complete the double over their hosts after Rick Coar (2) and Alan Coar gave them a 3-2 victory on the opening day of the season.

Easter Monday’s opponents, bottom side Eagley, were beaten 2-1 in January with Alan Coar again scoring twice.

As for the remainder of the season, Vickerstown come to the Riverside on April 22 before Baker’s squad travels to Turton (April 25), Blackpool Wren Rovers (April 29) and Tempest United (May 2).

They then have back-to-back home games against Slyne with Hest (May 6) and Euxton Villa (May 10) before ending the season at Vickerstown on May 13.