Garstang’s top players pick up their awards

Garstang FC’s prize performers were rewarded for their efforts when the club staged its annual presentation evening last Friday.

Held at the Garstang Sports and Social Club, the proceedings were opened by club chairman, Adrian Wilding.

A healthy turnout of players, families and supporters turned out to commemorate a successful season in league and cup.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone had a great evening which continued well into the night.”

Lee Baker’s side finished the season fourth in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

Despite ending the season with a 2-0 defeat against Vickerstown, they still moved up a place in the season-ending table.

That came after Euxton Villa received a six-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player during the season.

As for the cup competitions, the Riversiders reached the semi-final of the Lancashire Shield, where they were beaten on penalties by Burscough Richmond.

They also made the final of the Richardson Cup for a second consecutive season but were beaten 2-0 by Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Alan Coar claimed the first team’s golden boot award after a season which brought 31 goals in league and cup.

Jack Swindlehurst did the double with players’ player and supporters’ player prizes, while Jonny Hothersall won Baker’s player of the year award.

The other award winners were as follows: youth team players’ player – Finn Bolton, golden boot – Johnny Hocking; most improved – Tom Swallow; manager’s player – Tom Naylor; reserve team players’ player – Jake Baldwin; golden boot – Greg Carter; supporters’ player – Johnny Hocking; manager’s player – Matt Seed; clubman of the year – Charlie Collinson; young player of the year – Mark Bevan.