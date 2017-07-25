Garstang youngster Phillips set for Canaries switch?

Garstang footballer Adam Phillips is reportedly set for a move to the Sky Bet Championship following the end of his time with Liverpool.

The midfielder, who left Anfield at the end of last season, was being heavily tipped to complete a move to Norwich City as the Courier went to press on Tuesday afternoon.

Having joined Liverpool at the age of nine, Phillips stayed with the club up to Under-23 level, even appearing for the first team in a pre-season friendly against Brondby.

However, a series of injuries – along with stiff competition for places – restricted his progress and led to his departure from Anfield.

The 19-year-old then travelled to Carrow Road where he linked up with the Canaries’ development squad which toured Germany in pre-season.

It is now reported that Norwich have seen off interest from Premier League clubs West Ham United and Watford in order to land Phillips’ signature.

Those reports also claim City won the race to sign Phillips because of the influence of the club’s sporting director, Stuart Webber, who was a former Academy scout for Liverpool.

It is expected that Phillips will initially operate with Norwich’s Under-23 squad in a bid to catch the eye of the Canariers’ new manager, Daniel Farke.