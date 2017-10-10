Match report: Blackpool Wren Rovers 1 Garstang 0

West Lancashire League

The game’s early skirmishes were played out in the middle of the park with neither side giving each other much time on the ball.

Wrens had a lot of pace in the attacking third and the Garstang defensive unit would be tested throughout the match.

They had the ball in the Garstang net after just four minutes when a cross was whipped in and the ball headed home from close range, only for it to be deemed offside.

Garstang almost took the lead as an excellent move ended with Jonny Hothersall eventually cutting in from the left and curling an excellent shot just over.

Kieran O’Connor, dangerous as ever from set pieces, had an effort well saved following a Garstang corner as The Riversiders looked for the game’s first goal.

Hothersall had a further chance to break the deadlock when he was sent clear but his shot went just wide.

At the other end, Wrens were breaking from midfield and the runner was, on occasions, not being picked up but Wrens were unable to fully take advantage of that.

Dan Curwen then made an excellent save at full stretch, pushing wide a 25-yard effort.

As the first half progressed Wrens started to look very dangerous and took the lead in the 40th minute when Garstang failed to clear a set piece.

The ball eventually fell to Bradley Gill at the back post where he fired into the roof of the net from close range.

Wrens could have extended their lead further with a cross shot which went past Curwen but cannoned back off the base of the far post.

The second half started with Garstang looking to attack at every opportunity.

Hothersall had an effort that went close and substitute Ryan Dodd had a superb long-range effort fly just over.

Dodd was very lively, playing between the midfield and forward line, and hsaw a lot of the ball as Wrens struggled to pick him up.

Coar had a goalbound effort deflected wide as Garstang continued to press but the visitors were not really creating clear-cut opportunities.

A rare Wrens attack saw a corner turned goalwards, only for Chris Byrne to intercept the ball on the line and clear.

Curwen was then called into action, saving well after a half-clearance reached a Wrens attacker as the match became stretched.

Garstang nearly equalised when Hothersall had an effort saved by the Wrens keeper.

With 10 minutes left of the game Dan Towers was replaced by Sam Frith and it was Frith who had Garstang’s last chance of the game.

Tom Graham found space and whipped in a cross, which was missed by Hothersall but found the unmarked Birch.

Unfortunately from the Garstang perspective, his shot was sliced well wide of the goal and the chance went begging.