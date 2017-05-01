Match report: Blackpool Wren Rovers 2 Garstang 1

West Lancashire League

Manager Lee Baker, as has been the norm in this hectic schedule, shuffled his pack with Gaz Fawcett and Graham taking a well earned rest from action.

In a strange opening 40 minutes Wrens had most of the possession but Garstang created more of the clear-cut chances and always looked dangerous attacking the Wrens’ backline.

Alan Coar had a good shout for a penalty turned down after being tripped by the Wrens keeper following a powerful run between two defenders.

Jonny Hothersall should have scored from six yards following Alex Colquhoun’s flick from Dave Jack’s long throw, while Colquhoun shot tamely after being set up by Hothersall.

At the other end, Dan Curwen was tested as a lot of crosses came into the box but he was up to the task with excellent handling.

All of Garstang’s good work came to nothing, however, when they appeared to switch off for the last five minutes of the half and Wrens took advantage with two quick goals for Gary Pett and Nick Corless, much to the disappointment of the management team.

The second half saw Garstang have more possession than the first and Alex Cameron, in the Wrens goal, looked shaky when under pressure especially with the ball at his feet.

However, he made one good save and saw Mark Bevan was unable to get any power into his close-range, follow-up header.

Hothersall did well in charging down a clearance from the keeper but shot high and wide from a tight angle.

Bevan then controlled Danny Birch’s cross and shot wide as Garstang played well and were more than a match for Wrens.

At the other end Wrens looked dangerous on the counter attack with Pett looking particularly dangerous with a number of efforts.

Garstang got back into the game with 11 minutes to go when Bevan was tripped following some neat build-up play featuring Birch and Jack.

Alan Coar took the resulting penalty, and although the keeper parried it against the post, Coar was the first to react and calmly finished from four yards to halve the deficit.

Unfortunately from the Garstang perspective, this proved to be just a consolation as Wrens were able to see the game out without any further scares.