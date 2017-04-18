Match report: Coppull United 2 Garstang 1

West Lancashire League

Baker was forced to make a number of changes at the back and in goal but the starting XI was still a strong side.

Garstang started the game with the wind at their backs which, along with the bumpy surface, had an impact on the quality of the match.

In the early stages Garstang used the wind to their advantage and Dave Jack hit two quick crosses in succession which caused the Coppull defence problems.

Rick Coar crafted the game’s first clear chance when he controlled and hit a shot on the turn which was well saved by the Coppull keeper.

From the resulting corner Rick Coar diverted the ball goalbound, only to see his effort cleared off the line, before Jonny Hothersall headed just wide and Coar also had an effort well saved.

At the other end, Garstang and their young keeper, Swallow, were not really troubled.

The game was quite stop-start with the Garstang front line frequently being trapped offside with Coppull playing a high line.

This high line kept Garstang’s chances later in the half to a minimum and they didn’t really exploit the strong wind to their advantage as the opening half ended with the game goalless.

Garstang made a change at the interval which saw Frith replaced by Murphy at left-back.

They had the first good chance of the half when Rick Coar broke down the left wing and hit a low, hard cross which brother Alan failed to get a touch to.

Coppull took the lead when Swallow’s goal kick was caught by the wind and landed straight at Cant’s feet.

He hit a 30-yard shot which cannoned off the inside of the post and into the Garstang goal to make it 1-0.

Coppull were using the wind to their advantage as Swallow was tested with crosses and through balls.

They extended their lead with a fluke of a goal when a long, looping cross from the right caught Swallow slightly under the ball and the wind helped it into the far corner.

Swallow did well, saving a one-on-one with Murphy then able to clear the ball away.

Garstang halved the deficit with the clocking ticking down when Rick Coar headed home from a Dave Jack throw.

However, this turned out to be just a consolation as Coppull ran down the clock to claim three points.