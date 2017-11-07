Match report: Coppull United 3 Garstang 8

West Lancashire League

With five regulars missing Lee Baker and his assistant, Neil Beesley, had a lot to ponder against a Coppull side who had started to produce some decent results in the past few weeks.

Youth and reserve team keeper Tom Swallow started in goal, Dan Towers came in at right-back and Marc Murphy played up front.

Garstang got off to a great start when, in the fourth minute, Jake Salisbury collected a throw in just inside the area, turned his man and fed the ball to Murphy.

He wriggled past two players, and as the keeper came out to block, the ball squirmed out and trickled over the line for the opening goal.

Coppull responded but couldn’t create much until a cross from the right saw the ball put over the bar from six yards out.

Soon after Kieran O’Connor, who had an excellent game along with Chris Byrne in the centre of the defence, made a timely interception to avert a Coppull attack.

His ball led to Jonny Hothersall closing in on the home keeper but having his shot blocked.

However, the visitors weren’t denied for long as, in the next attack, Hothersall weaved his way into the box and played the ball to Alan Coar, who turned and smashed it past the keeper.

Four minutes later Salisbury slid a pass through to Coar, who left his marker in his wake and calmly placed the ball into the back of the net.

On 23 minutes, Salisbury and Murphy combined for Coar to finish from eight yards and complete a seven-minute hat-trick.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Coppull pulled a goal back when Hepple gave Swallow no chance with a shot from the edge of the area on 36 minutes.

Coppull’s joy was shortlived as, a minute later, Salisbury crossed the ball into the box and it eventually came out to Shaun Sailor, who found the bottom corner from 20 yards to leave Garstang 5-1 up at half-time.

Coppull gave themselves a glimmer of an unlikely comeback when substitute Ryan Doherty scored a second goal for them five minutes into the second half.

Six minutes later though and Hothersall had a shot deflected into the air which Coar headed over the keeper for his fourth goal of the game.

Coppull scored again on 65 minutes when a long-range effort came back off the post and Martin Kershaw tapped in from close range.

Sailor nearly scored when his shot from distance hit the post but, soon after, Salisbury beat two players who tried to stop him by any means possible.

The ref played a good advantage and Salisbury took full advantage with a sublime finish.

Tom Entwistle completed the scoring on 77 minutes when he slotted home from a tight angle.

This weekend sees Garstang back in action as they host Prestwich Heys’ reserves in the last eight of the Lancashire Shield (1.30pm).