Match report: Eagley 1 Garstang 6

West Lancashire League

The Eagley pitch wasn’t in the good condition it usually is but it turned out to be a very entertaining game.

The first action of the first half came when Curwen acrobatically tipped over an Eagley header but it was Garstang who went one up on 13 minutes.

Jonny Hothersall hit a shot from the edge of the box which found its way into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later the scores were level when Dave Jack’s clearance was charged down and the ball fell kindly to Stephenson who made no mistake from six yards.

Straight from the kick-off Rick Coar put a good chance wide and then broke clear of the Eagley defence before putting this chance wide as well.

Back at the other end an Eagley free-kick was headed towards the top corner before Curwen again tipped over.

On 30 minutes Garstang went back in front when a long throw from Jack was spilled by the Eagley keeper and Hothersall volleyed home.

On 40 minutes Garstang had a chance to put some daylight between them when Rick Coar was brought down in the box but Alex Colquhoun’s spot-kick was well saved.

Stephenson nearly made Garstang pay when, in the last action of the half, he got clear but Curwen was equal to his effort.

The second half began at the same frenetic pace as the first, and in the first five minutes Eagley shot just wide, Hothersall had a shot saved, Rick Coar saw his effort somehow deflected onto the bar by the keeper and Alan Coar scuffed a gilt-edged chance straight at the keeper.

However, the best chance fell to Eagley when Swindlehurst handled in the box to present Eagley player-manager Simon Whaley with the opportunity to equalise from 12 yards.

His spot-kick sent Curwen the wrong way but came back off the post and that was to prove the home side’s last chance to take anything from the game.

Rick Coar was doing everything but score and was inches wide with an effort on the hour mark, having beaten the keeper to the ball.

He finally got his reward when he headed home Colquhoun’s cross, which opened the floodgates.

Alan Coar scored with a towering header from Jack’s cross, Byrne tapped in after Coar’s effort hit the post and Hothersall completed his hat-trick in the last minute after being played in by Bevan.