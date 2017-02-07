Match report: Euxton Villa 0 Garstang 0

West Lancashire League

The Euxton games are usually very close affairs and this proved to be the case.

Manager Lee Baker made a couple of changes to the line-up which started the previous Eagley game with Gary Fawcett recovering from injury and Sam Frith back at the club.

Garstang started well with Tom Graham playing a neat ball into Rick Coar but he was crowded out.

From the resulting corner, a half-clearance fell to Dave Jack whose 25-yard volley was parried at full stretch by Higginbotham in the Euxton goal.

Garstang were playing some neat football and were looking very dangerous down the right with Graham and Jack linking up well, while Chris Byrne and Alex Colquhoun worked hard in the centre of midfield to contain Euxton.

Garstang pushed back Euxton but were unable to create many clear chances, while at the other end, Dan Curwen had to deal with a lot of crosses into the box.

Rick Coar went close when the Euxton keeper flapped at a header but Garstang were unable to capitalise on the loose ball.

Frith had his hands full with Euxton’s wide player, Gronbank, whose cross was headed wide by Johnstone.

At the other end, Jonny Hothersall had a shot well saved after being set up by Colquhoun’s clever pass but Garstang’s best chance of the half fell to Rick Coar, whose shot went just wide of the far post with the keeper beaten.

The first chance of the second half also fell to Rick Coar but his effort was smothered after Curwen’s long kick had been flicked on.

Euxton could have taken the lead when Johnstone powered through the centre but Curwen saved well from close range.

Baker had to reshuffle his defence when Fawcett limped off, seeing Byrne move back into the centre of defence.

Graham was lucky to avoid serious injury when he was subjected to a challenge which, on another day, could have been a red card offence but the Euxton player got away with a yellow.

Euxton pushed hard to break the deadlock with Jack Swindlehurst on hand to clear and Graham making a superb last-ditch intervention.

The game’s best move came midway through the half as Colquhoun and Alan Coar combined but Rick Coar saw his close-range shot blocked by the keeper and the rebound diverted for a corner.

Curwen punched a corner clear and was perfectly placed to save well after the ball fell to an Euxton player on the edge of the area.

Alan Coar saw his shot blocked by Thompson as Garstang continued to press.

Rick Coar also had an effort blocked, Jack fired just wide from close range with 10 minutes left, while Rick Coar had the final half-chance as, at full stretch, he tried to turn in a corner.