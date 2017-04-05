Match report: Garstang 0 Turton 1

West Lancashire League

Baker had to shuffle his side with both Gaz Fawcett and Jonny Hothersall being unavailable for the game.

On a heavy but perfectly playable Riverside pitch Garstang started the brighter side and tested the Turton defence with two early corners which were only just dealt with.

The games first chance fell to Rick Coar, whose shot was well saved by the Turton keeper following some excellent work down the right-hand side by Tom Graham, who was playing in his more customary midfield role.

Turton countered as Frith was unable to deal with a long through ball and the Turton forward closed in on goal but his shot was well saved by the onrushing Dan Curwen, who blocked the goalbound effort with his legs.

The game was quite stop-start with the referee wanting to talk to almost every player who committed a foul, which didn’t help the flow of the game.

Birch made a great run down the left and Coar should have done better with his header.

Garstang were in the ascendancy and Dave Jack hit a superb 30-yard shot which was saved at full stretch, but for all the Garstang endeavours, the scores were level at half-time.

The second half started with Garstang on the attack, Alex Colquhoun hitting a shot over the bar and crosses testing the Turton keeper’s handling.

Rick Coar had a chance to break the deadlock after being set up smartly by brother Alan but his shot was a tame effort that was straight at the keeper.

Alan Coar thought he had scored when he directed his header back across the face of goal, only to see the ball hit the inside of the post and bounce into the keeper’s hands.

This looked like being one of those days and so it proved.

Garstang continued to press for the winner as Graham went close with a shot from the edge of the box that fizzed just past the post, while Roberts should have got his shot away from close range before being closed down by the keeper.

Despite all their attacking pressure, Garstang were victims of a smash and grab breakaway when Lomas’ quick feet beat three Garstang challenges and he calmly slotted the ball past the outstretched hand of Curwen to give the visitors an undeserved lead.

Garstang pressed for an equaliser but were unable to breakdown a stubborn rearguard.