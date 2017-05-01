Match report: Garstang 1 Euxton Villa 1

Garstang’s hectic end-of-season schedule continued on Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Euxton Villa at the Riverside.

The early stages were cagey but the deadlock was almost broken when Dave Jack’s long throw was misdirected just past the post by an Euxton defender.

Euxton almost took the lead but saw a volley flash over the Garstang bar, while Rick Coar was off target at the other end.

With Garstang second best across the park, Euxton fashioned some other chances which missed Dan Curwen’s goal.

However, the deadlock was broken when a crossfield diagonal ball behind the Garstang defence saw Michael Galliers score from a tight angle.

In the second half Garstang were much brighter as Jack’s goalbound free-kick was deflected just wide and Rick Coar shot over.

They got on level terms when Jack’s free-kick found its way to Alan Coar, who swivelled and scored with a superb shot.

Baker brought on Murphy, Bevan and Hislop with the latter seeing a 25-yard shot deflected wide and, in the dying moments, Gaz Fawcett’s header flew just over from Murphy’s corner.