Match report: Garstang 1 Vickerstown 0

West Lancashire League

They met an experienced Vickerstown outfit, who gave Garstang a tough game earlier this season in the cup.

Manager Lee Baker had the luxury of an almost fully fit squad to select from for a match played in perfect footballing weather.

The earlier season’s game was a dour affair and this also proved to be the case on Saturday.

In a half of few chances the first one fell to Vickerstown when, after some neat play around the Garstang 18-yard box, Keenan got free and closed in on goal but Dan Curwen was off his line quickly and managed to smother the goalbound shot from close range.

At the other end, an excellent Dave Jack corner was headed just wide of the Vickerstown goal by Coar.

Gaz Fawcett had a mazy run, beating three players in the process, but his shot flashed across the face of the goal.

Tom Graham and Alex Colquhoun fashioned a chance for Jack, whose 25-yard effort was well saved.

Another excellent Jack corner saw Alan Coar head home but he was adjudged to have been climbing on his marker and the goal was disallowed.

Jonny Hothersall had a header saved at full stretch as Garstang were the better team by far.

Garstang’s corners were causing Vickerstown problems and, eventually, the deadlock was broken in the 35th minute.

Another Jack corner was half cleared to Fawcett on the edge of the box, where he fired home first time into the corner of the Vickerstown net to give Garstang the lead.

In the second half chances were few and far between with neither keeper really being called into action.

Both defences were on top with Dan Towers and Jack Swindlehurst assured at the heart of the Garstang backline, the latter also hitting a free-kick high and wide.

Manager Baker used all his substitutes to freshen things up but the second half saw neither side creating any chances of note as the game became attritional and scrappy.

Garstang had done enough however and, with no further scares, they eased to a comfortable victory.