Match report: Garstang 2 Eagley 1

West Lancashire League

Jack Clark and Greg Carter were promoted to the first team squad for the game, and within the first 20 seconds, Garstang should have gone behind.

A neat pass split open the static central defence but Garstang keeper Dan Curwen pushed out a point-blank shot from Stephenson.

The rebound broke to an Eagley player, who proceeded to scuff his shot wide of the goal from close range.

This early scare gave Garstang the jolt needed and they were soon starting to press Eagley.

With just five minutes gone Alan Coar opened the scoring when he pounced on a strong Dave Jack header and calmly beat the Eagley keeper at his near post.

Jack sent a long-range free-kick wide, but as the half progressed, Eagley started to come back into the game with Stephenson looking a real handful.

On a heavy pitch, both teams were trying to play passing football and Eagley were rewarded midway through the half when, following a quick counter-attack, the ball was crossed in from the right and Stephenson hit a smart volley past Curwen to draw Eagley level.

Eagley’s confidence was up and they could have taken the lead when Hargreaves’ lovely through ball into the path of Stephenson saw his shot tipped over by Curwen at full stretch, who then stopped a goalbound effort from the same player.

Garstang stepped up a gear and thought they had taken the lead when Alan Coar headed home Tom Graham’s superb cross but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Garstang’s crossing was starting to cause issues for Eagley’s central defence and another cross, this time from Jack, just missed the outstretched legs of Alan and Rick Coar.

Andrew Murphy, who was having one of his best games of the season, produced a superb cross but Rick Coar headed just wide from close range.

The early period of the second half continued in a similar vein to the first.

Alan Coar’s diagonal ball went into the path of Dave Jack but, from 25 yards, he was unable to keep his shot down as the ball fizzed over.

The game swung Garstang’s way in the 58th minute when Murphy played the pass of the day from 40 yards straight onto the head of Alan Coar, who didn’t have to break his stride and calmly headed home without any fuss to give Garstang the lead.

Eagley should have equalised when Lindley broke down the right and hit a low cross straight to Wallace but Garstang were grateful when his shot flew high and wide.

The Coar brothers combined when Alan put Rick through but he shot straight at Worthington.

Jack headed just wide as Eagley continued to struggle with any aerial ball before Alan Coar was cynically taken out on the edge of the box.

Curwen ensured Garstang’s win with another full stretch save, this time from Corcoran.

There was still time for Jack to be cautioned for a foul 25 yards out with Curwen holding the free kick, as Garstang were able to see out the remaining minutes.