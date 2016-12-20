Match report: Garstang 3 Hesketh Bank 1

West Lancashire League

On a soft Riverside pitch the game was very even.

Hesketh had an early chance following a half cleared free-kick but the Hesketh player shot high and wide from just outside the area.

Chris Byrne shot tamely at the keeper after good work down the left-hand side but Hesketh should have taken the lead after 11 minutes.

They regained possession of the ball midway in their own half and the Hesketh midfield player hit a superb 30-yard ball which dissected the Garstang central defenders.

This gave the Hesketh Bank forward a clear run on goal with Dan Curwen coming well out of the box to try and intercept the through ball.

He did enough to put off the Hesketh attacker as he shot wide of the post with goal wide open.

Garstang countered and Alan Coar was unlucky when, after good build-up play, he was able to get his shot away from close range and the visitors’ keeper parried the shot.

The home side continued to press and Danny Birch made a storming run, beating a number of players, but the final shot didn’t trouble the Hesketh keeper.

The deadlock was eventually broken with 36 minutes gone when Alex Colquhoun and Alex Hay linked up, resulting in Hay’s excellent cross.

The ball was only half cleared and found its way to Jonny Hothersall, who smashed an unstoppable effort into the net from 30 yards.

Hesketh’s place in the table looked a false position as they were playing some neat football and their good build-up play was rewarded with a deserved equaliser.

Following some neat interplay the ball found its way to the left wing and the resulting cross was bundled home from close range by Jordan Smethurst with just minutes of the half left to play.

It meant the game was evenly balanced at half-time with the score 1-1.

Given Garstang’s recent habit of becoming more dominant in the second half of games, the large pre-Christmas Riverside crowd had high expectations for the next 45 minutes and Baker’s side did not disappoint.

Following a great cross on the run from Tom Graham, Alan Coar’s flying header just went the wrong side of the post.

Graham then had a shot deflected wide for a corner and Garstang continued to press Hesketh Bank further into their own half.

Alan Coar saw a further header fly over the bar following a Graham corner, while at the other end, the Hesketh forward should have done better when a free header from a corner was headed high over Garstang’s bar.

The lead was eventually taken when Rick Coar was tripped inside the box and the referee had a clear sight of the foul and awarded a penalty.

Colquhoun stepped up and smashed the penalty past the despairing hand of Griffiths in the Hesketh Bank goal.

With just 16 minutes remaining on the clock, another Garstang win looked on the cards.

Despite their best endeavours, Hesketh were unable to get back into the game.

With just a few moments left, Rick Coar stormed down the inside-left channel and calmly slotted the ball into the corner of the Hesketh Bank goal to give Garstang an unassailable lead.