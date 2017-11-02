Match report: Garstang 6 Southport Hesketh 0

West Lancashire League

Despite a number of players absent due to injuries and non-availability, manager Lee Baker was still able to select a strong side.

From the kick-off, Garstang were dominant in all areas of the park and soon had the game’s first chance.

Jake Salisbury was found by Tom Graham down the right-hand side, where he powered past the full-back but saw his shot well saved by the Southport keeper.

The deadlock was broken after just five minutes when a suicidal back pass was poorly controlled by the Southport keeper under pressure from Alan Coar.

He proceeded to take the ball off the keeper’s foot and calmly pass the ball across the face of the goal for brother Rick to score from two yards.

Southport tried to rally and a goalbound effort was superbly blocked by the excellent Chris Byrne, playing in the unfamiliar position of centre-half with Gary Fawcett missing.

However, this proved to be Southport’s only effort of merit throughout the half as Garstang were in total control of the game and it became a question of whether they could capitalise on their dominance.

Shaun Sailor, Salisbury and Alan Coar combined in a smart move to set up Rick Coar but he was crowded out before he could get his shot away.

Rick Coar was then set clean through by Jonny Hothersall’s superbly chipped ball over the top but the onrushing keeper was able to smoother his shot from close range.

The Southport goal was under constant pressure as Sam Frith broke down the left and crossed to Salisbury who shot just wide of the post.

Garstang’s persistence was eventually rewarded in the 42nd minute when they were awarded a penalty as Alan Coar broke down the inside-left channel and was fouled from behind.

Tom Entwistle made no mistake from the spot, firing home into the bottom corner as Garstang went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Straight after the restart Garstang extended their lead further when Salisbury was blatantly body checked mid-way inside the Southport half.

Frith curled the free-kick goalbound and the cross was missed by everyone – including the keeper – as the ball flew into the corner of the goal.

Alan Coar was causing Southport many problems with his movement as he continually kept getting behind their defensive line with chances coming and going.

Another goal was inevitable and came when Hothersall beat his man on the edge of the area and fired home to make it 4-0.

Southport’s heads had gone down at this stage and now it was a question of how many more goals would come.

To Garstang’s credit they continued to press for more goals as Salisbury had another effort well saved.

As the clock ticked down further goals by Hothersall and Rick Coar ensured victory for a rampant Garstang side.