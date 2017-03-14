Match report: Garstang FC 2 Southport Hesketh 2

West Lancashire League

Southport Hesketh started the brighter side as Dan Curwen was called into action early, saving well from a shot eight yards out.

Their bright start was rewarded with an early goal when Simon Hill finished from close range.

The lead could have been extended soon after when another cross was turned just wide of goal.

This scare gave Garstang the kickstart they needed and they were soon on the attack, looking to bring the scores level.

Jonny Hothersall beat a couple of players and had his shot well saved, while Alex Colquhoun whipped a free kick wide.

Hothersall brought the scores level when he fired home from 15 yards as the game was very even with both sides looking to attack at every opportunity.

Dave Jack almost gave Garstang the lead when his shot was deflected just wide.

The excellent Hothersall then suffered an injury in a heavy tackle and was unable to continue, forcing Baker to shuffle his side.

Tom Graham got on the scoresheet almost immediately with a scissor kick that went straight at the keeper as the first half ended 1-1.

Southport Hesketh regained the lead slightly against the run of play when O’Brien was set free and made no mistake with his finish.

Colquhoun shot over and it did not lookas if Garstang were going to get anything out of the game with Southport defending resolutely.

Their pressure finally paid dividends when Jack beat his marker to head home with five minutes remaining.