Match report: Garstang FC 5 Thornton Cleveleys 0

West Lancashire League

Manager Lee Baker recalled Tom Entwistle and Rick Coar to a very attacking line-up as Garstang looked to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games.

Alan Coar had the game’s first chance when he shot high and wide.

From the resulting goal-kick a free-flowing Thornton move saw the ball reach Joe Robinson, who had arrived at the edge of the Garstang box from a deep position.

His chipped shot beat Dan Curwen but hit the top of the Garstang bar and went out for a goal kick.

Thornton had the game’s next clear chance when Entwistle was caught in possession just inside the visitors’ half.

Thornton countered at speed, resulting in a clear run on goal but Curwen was out quickly and smothered the goalbound effort from close range.

This missed chance turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game as Garstang scored with their next attack.

Entwistle won the ball on halfway and chipped an exquisite 40-yard ball into the path of Rick Coar who finished superbly with a delicate chip.

Rick Coar and Tom Graham went close as Garstang started to exert more control.

Ryan Dodd had a 25-yard shot well saved and the rebound found Rick Coar who set up his brother Alan, whose effort went just wide.

Garstang doubled their lead when Gaz Fawcett hit a superb long diagonal ball into Rick Coar’s path; he found brother Alan, who scored with a powerful header from 10 yards.

Garstang further extended their lead when Rick Coar scored a great individual goal, beating four players and firing into the roof of the net.

The game was effectively ended as a contest when Garstang were awarded a free-kick.

As Entwistle’s ball made its way into the six-yard box, the attackers, defenders and the keeper all missed it as it went straight into the net to leave Garstang 4-0 up at half-time.

The second half became a damage limitation exercise for Thornton although much to their credit, their heads never went down.

Their keeper made a string of saves from Dodd, the Coar brothers and Entwistle, while at the other end, a 25-yard free kick was curled just over the bar.

As the clock ticked down, the final goal of the game was created by another Fawcett long pass.

Jake Salisbury saw his effort blocked but, after a scramble, he tucked home from close range as Garstang closed out another victory.