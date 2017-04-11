Match report: Garstang FC Reserves 2 Leyland United 0

West Lancashire League

The first half turned out to be an attritional battle with neither side really getting the upper hand.

Leyland came with the intent of trying to impose themselves physically on Garstang, but they did not allow themselves to be bullied.

This seemed to rattle the visitors who, from the early stages of the half, seemed to lose their composure, often subjecting the Garstang side to heavy challenges.

It was difficult for Garstang to play their normal passing game but, as the half progressed, chances were created.

Murphy went close when his effort was well saved and, from the resulting corner, Roskell shot high and wide.

Leyland missed a clear chance with a header over the bar from six yards, while Swallow gathered a free-kick from the edge of the area.

The deadlock was eventually broken just before half-time when Assalone and the Leyland keeper collided, the ball running kindly for Murphy to calmly slot home from the edge of the area.

The second half started frenetically but Garstang’s back four were well marshalled by Miller and able to deal with most of the Leyland attacks.

Seed had a good opportunity to extend the home side’s lead but fired well over as, with Leyland pushing to get back in the game, Garstang were counter-attacking effectively.

As the half progressed, Leyland became more frustrated with players going into the notebook for either dissent or poor tackles.

Leyland nearly equalised when a cross was played into the area and the ball was sent wide of goal as the referee failed to see Matichechia being pulled back.

Eventually, one of the Leyland players was sent off for dissent before Panepinto mde his return after six months out following knee surgery.

He made an instant impact when he got behind the Leyland defence and played a perfect ball into the path of Assalone who shot home from close range to wrap up victory.

The reserves’ next fixture will be a home game against Millom on April 19 (6.30pm).