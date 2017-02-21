Match report: Lostock St Gerards 2 Garstang 4

West Lancashire League

On a lively, bumpy pitch it was a game for pragmatic football, and from the off, Lostock seemed unable to cope with the Coar brothers’ running power and skill on the ball.

After just eight minutes Rick Coar got behind the Lostock defence on the first of many occasions and shot straight at Baldwin.

The deadlock was broken when Rick Coar once again got behind the defensive line after an Alex Colquhoun pass and was upended by a rash Baldwin challenge.

The referee awarded a penalty with Colquhoun sending Baldwin the wrong way from the spot, calmly powering his spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Garstang had a chance to extend their lead when link-up play between Tom Graham and Rick Coar enabled Alan to get a shot away from the edge of the box but it flew over.

However, Garstang’s initial intensity started to wear off and Lostock worked hard to get back into the game.

Bullock got free on the inside left channel and forced Dan Curwen into a good save, low down to his right.

However, he could only parry the ball into the path of Wilding, who scored from seven yards to make it 1-1.

Straight from the restart, Garstang retook the lead following some tenacious play by Colquhoun who harried the left-back and won a throw.

Colquhoun picked the ball up and his throw went straight into the path of Alan Coar who used his upper body strength to get past his marker and calmly finish from close range.

The danger signals were still there for Garstang, though, as Ince was able to cut in from the right and beat a few tackles before shooting just past the post.

Jack saw a header dropped into the net by the keeper under pressure from Alan Coar, whose challenge was deemed a foul.

Lostock countered and the winger Bullock was not closed down, much to Baker’s disgust, and he was able to get a cross into the far post.

The ball came back along the front of the goal and Ince was left with a simple chance to level the scores once again at 2-2.

Jonny Hothersall had an effort well saved after beating a couple of defenders with half-time approaching, after which Garstang looked to start the second half like they did the first.

The Coar brothers went close with an overhead kick and header respectively, while at the other end, Garstang had tightened up.

They had to make a change when Frith was injured and replaced by Andrew Murphy, who saw a corner headed just wide by Rick Coar.

At this stage of the game, it was clear there was only going to be one winner and it was Garstang who took the lead once again.

Colquhoun won another tackle and gave the ball to Hothersall, whose pass set up Alan Coar to calmly curl the ball into the corner of the net, giving the keeper no chance.

Garstang pressed to put the game out of Lostock’s reach as substitute Mark Bevan had a shot saved following good work from Rick Coar.

The game was over as a contest when Hothersall shot home in the 76th minute to give Garstang an unassailable lead, put another three points on the board and consolidate their top six place in the table.