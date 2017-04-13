Match report: Tempest United 1 Garstang 2

Richardson Cup Semi-Final

Manager Lee Baker made a couple of changes, most notably moving skipper Gaz Fawcett into centre midfield alongside Chris Byrne.

Garstang started the first half kicking into a stiff breeze and the first action came in the second minute.

Dan Curwen in the Garstang goal came out to collect an overhit pass, only to be subjected to a very late lunge from Ballow who was probably fortunate the colour of the card shown to him was only yellow.

Tempest were struggling for any composure on the ball and it was Garstang who played the better football without creating anything of note.

On 25 minutes Alan Coar had a goalbound shot blocked by a last-ditch tackle but the closest Garstang came to a goal was when Graham pinged a ball into Jonny Hothersall’s chest.

His volley from 10 yards had ‘goal’ written all over it until Pinnington in the Tempest goal made a brilliant fingertip save.

It looked like the first half would be goalless until the last minute when hesitation on the halfway line saw Tempest break quickly, and after a couple of scuffed efforts, the ball fell kindly to Burke who made it 1-0.

Tempest started the second half quite brightly but the crucial moment of the game came when Farnworth broke into the Garstang area.

His effort struck the inside of the post before rolling across the goal and being cleared at the far post.

Two minutes later Garstang were level when Dave Jack won the ball in centre midfield before playing in Alan Coar.

He turned the ball to Hothersall, whose shot from a tight angle ended up in the far corner of the net.

This goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of Tempest and Garstang were rejuvenated, winning all the 50-50 challenges and piling the pressure on the Bolton outfit.

The decisive goal came on 66 minutes and deserved to win any game.

Dave Jack picked up the ball fully 30 yards out and hit a wonderful shot which dipped over the keeper to make it 2-1.

The Riversiders pressed for the third goal to kill the game but several corners and efforts were either cleared or well saved by Pinnington.

They had to endure some nervous moments in the last five minutes when Tempest won a couple of corners but these were well defended and the final whistle saw Garstang deservedly into the final on May 10.