Match report: Tempest United 2 Garstang 2

West Lancashire League

There was nothing much in the early exchanges as both sides tried to get to grips with the conditions.

On nine minutes, however, Garstang keeper Marc Armstrong came out to clear a long ball but a slight miscue fell straight to Aaron Thorpe, 40 yards out, whose first-time effort sailed into the net.

Garstang fought back and, 15 minutes later, the Coar brothers combined with Alan crossing the ball for Ric to head home the equaliser.

The rest of the half was fairly even with Andrew Murphy seeing a shot well saved by the Tempest keeper and Ric Coar spurning a free header.

Armstrong did well to tip over an inswinging corner and, just before half-time, a Tempest break led to a cross which Elliott Hailwood failed to convert from six yards.

Armstrong made a good save early in the second half, after which Garstang dominated.

The Tempest keeper denied the Coar brothers, Gary Fawcett had a shot cleared off the line and Danny Birch’s effort was tipped over.

Garstang paid for not taking their chances when a free-kick was pumped into the box and, via a couple of deflections and Hailwood’s shot, Garstang were 2-1 down against the run of play.

Straight from the kick-off, however, Birch got into the area where he was pulled back and Alan Coar converted the spot-kick to earn a point.