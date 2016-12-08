Match report: Vickerstown 0 Garstang 2

Richardson Cup

They made the journey to Walney Island to face a tough encounter against the side which had beaten high-flying Longridge Town in the previous round.

In what was Garstang’s ninth away game in the last 11 matches, manager Lee Baker resisted the urge to make to give players a rest for this cup tie.

He made just one change to last week’s winning side by recalling Hay for Matichechia at full-back.

By no stretch of the imagination could this game be called a classic as both sides cancelled each other out in a first half which saw Curwen rarely tested in anger.

Tackles flew in and there was little time for Garstang to play their customary style of football but they were still the better team overall in a disappointing first half.

Garstang looked the more likely to score and Alan Coar was unlucky when an effort was well saved but both sides were unable to create any real chances of merit before the break.

Both ful-backs, Hay and Birch, were excellent throughout with the latter looking particularly sharp down the left-hand as the score was goalless at half-time.

From the restart Garstang had additional impetus and, after a quick throw which caught the Vickerstown defence on the back foot, Rick Coar burst through the inside right channel and hit a shot across the keeper from about 15 yards.

The ball struck the far post and bounced up nicely for brother Alan to turn the rebound in.

Fifty minutes in and with the lead, Garstang never really looked back from this point.

The lead was extended when Alan Coar latched onto a through ball down the right, and while the Vickerstown defence stood still vainly appealing for offside, Coar calmly drew the keeper and laid the ball into the path of brother Rick for a simple tap-in.

Garstang’s superior fitness and organisation started to tell with Vickerstown starting to bypass midfield and go long.

Baker brought on Jack for an excellent 20-minute cameo performance, sitting in front of the back four.

Vickerstown missed a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit when a corner was headed down and the ball fired wildly over from three yards.

This proved to be the only scare of the half as Garstang were able to soak up pressure and continued to look dangerous when counter-attacking.

They progressed comfortably into the semi-finals after five minutes of added time and are on their travels again next week for aleague game at Whitehaven.