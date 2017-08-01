Midfielder Phillips flies to the Canaries

Garstang-born Adam Phillips is looking to take his game to the next level after completing his move to Norwich City.

As reported in the Courier last week, the 19-year-old had been with the Canaries following his release from Liverpool at the end of last season.

He was on trial with the club’s Academy set-up and impressed on the Under-23s’ pre-season tour of Germany.

He has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

“It’s a great move for me and a great opportunity to come to a club like Norwich,” Phillips told the Norwich website.

“I’ve heard the fans are supposed to be very loyal and the area is very nice, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

“I felt the trial went really well, and it was great to be involved on the tour to Germany and to get a feel for what the coaching team want. I’m really pleased to be joining.”

Matt Gill, City’s Under-23s manager, said: “He’s really impressed everyone since we took him on trial. It’s never easy coming in on trial but he settled into the group really well, and the lads took to him.

“He played an hour at King’s Lynn and went to Germany, and it was clear very quickly that he has excellent technical ability.

“A lot of our good stuff on tour went through him, he has an excellent passing range and he’s technically gifted. Anyone who’s been at Liverpool at their older age groups will always have a lot of talent, so we’re really pleased to have him here.”

Richard Money, City’s Head of Academy, added: “We’ve been really happy with him since we initially took him on trial. We knew his pedigree and he’s come in and fitted in really well and made a big difference to the group.

“He has a great deal of talent and we want him to get back to achieving the potential he showed early on at a big club.”