Riversiders’ boss does his Shield homework

Garstang manager Lee Baker is preparing for another trip into the unknown this weekend.

His in-form Riversiders are looking to make it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions when they travel to FC St Helens in the Lancashire Shield on Saturday (2pm).

Formed three years ago, they play in the Hallmark Cheshire Football League and booked their date with Garstang after seeing off Lostock St Gerards in the last round.

Baker said: “We don’t know that much about them but we have been doing our research on things like who they have played, as well as who their regular starters and scorers are.

“I don’t know who Lostock went with or what their attitude was but I don’t want to go out at this stage; we want to go as far as we can.

“I was talking to someone from another club and they saw the Shield as a bit of a hindrance.

“I don’t know why they’d enter it if that was the case because, to me, it keeps your football going, it’s good if you’re winning and everyone who is there surely wants to be in it?”