Riversiders’ players prepare for rest and rotation

Lee Baker has told his Garstang players they will all be involved as the Riversiders embark on an arduous week of football.

Having beaten Vickerstown at the weekend, Garstang were back in action at Turton on Tuesday evening.

That was the first of four games in a week for the Riversiders, who host Euxton Villa on Thursday, travel to Blackpool Wren Rovers on Saturday and then visit Tempest United next Tuesday.

“You can’t play the same 11 players when you have four games in seven days,” Baker said.

“It was something we spoke about to the players on Saturday and I told them that, when they are out of the team, it’s not always going to be performance-related.

“We’re going to have to use the whole squad to get through these games.

“Myself and Neil (Beesley, Baker’s assistant) feel we have a squad that can get us through these four games.”

Baker’s players went into their week-long fixture backlog on the back of Saturday’s home win.

Gaz Fawcett’s goal was enough to clinch a hard earned three points for a youthful line-up.

Baker said: “It was a good three points because Vickerstown keep it tight, that’s for sure.

“They are a team who nobody enjoys playing against and you always know you are in for a tough game.

“I’ve said of late that we’ve been struggling to score goals.

“It looks like we’ve been a bit edgy but we’ve also conceded one or two which isn’t what I like to see.

“If you look at our back five on Saturday, the oldest player was 22 years old, and after that, it was 19 and 20.

“They have been brilliant; I’ve been so impressed with how they have settled in and formed a unit so they should be proud of what they’ve achieved.”