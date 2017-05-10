Riversiders’ Richardson Cup final test

Garstang FC can claim some silverware this evening when they meet Blackpool Wren Rovers in the final of the Richardson Cup.

The Riversiders go into the game, seeking revenge following defeat against Wrens in the West Lancashire League Premier Division 10 days earlier.

However, Baker’s players haven’t enjoyed the best of results going into tonight’s match.

A fixture backlog has seen them pick up only two points from the last 12 thanks to draws against Euxton Villa and Tempest United, in addition to the Wrens loss and last Saturday’s 2-0 reverse against Slyne with Hest.

Slyne were the first team beaten by the Riversiders on their run to this season’s final.

They met at the last 16 stage on October 29 and ran out 4-0 winners thanks to Alan Coar’s double and further goals from Rick Coar and Mark Bevan.

Vickerstown were their next opponents in the quarter-finals on December 3 with goals from the Coar brothers ensuring a 2-0, away day victory.

The semi-final pitted Baker’s boys against Tempest United on April 11, a match in which they ran out 2-1 winners with Jonny Hothersall and Dave Jack the men on target.

The Riversiders will also be looking to atone for their 4-1 defeat against Charnock Richard in last year’s final.

Charnock went in at half-time with a two-goal lead as David Fisher opened the scoring after 37 minutes with Carl Grimshaw doubling the lead three minutes before the break.

Grimshaw then scored his second goal of the night on 48 minutes before Oscar Panepinto gave Garstang some hope by pulling one back three minutes later.

However, those hopes were extinguished when David Prout scored a fourth for Charnock midway through the second half to put the result beyond doubt.