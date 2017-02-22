Riversiders seek a final flourish tonight

Garstang FC can reach their first cup final of the season tonight when they face Burscough Richmond in the semi-final of the Lancashire Shield.

The two side meet at Bamber Bridge (7.30pm) for the right to meet Blackpool Wren Rovers in the final.

Lee Baker’s side have already won four games to reach this stage of the competition.

Their first match was a 2-1 victory at Lostock St Gerards in September thanks to goals from Ben Roberts and Mathew Poole.

Next up was a 9-2 win against Bolton County with Alan Coar scoring four goals and Rick Coar three, as well as further efforts from Alex Colquhoun and Chris Byrne.

Manchester Gregorians were beaten 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw, while the Coar brothers secured a 2-1 win over AFC Monton in the last eight.

The club has also announced a new date for their other semi-final this season.

They meet Tempest United in the semi-final of the Richardson Cup with that match taking place at Longridge Town FC.

It will now be played on Wednesday, March 29, kicking off at 7pm.

They will meet the winners of the other semi-final between Blackpool Wren Rovers and Fulwood Amateurs.

That will be played at the Riverside on Wednesday, March 22 (7pm).

Away from cup competitions, Baker’s players have also discovered who they will meet in the league throughout March.

They travel to Vickerstown on March 4, looking to follow up December’s 2-0 Richardson Cup win courtesy of goals from Alan and Rick Coar.

They also face Southport Hesketh twice, hosting them on March 8 (7pm) and travelling there on March 25.

Inbetween is a home game with Longridge Town on March 11, having lost 4-0 to them in August’s second game of the season.