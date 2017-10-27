Riversiders seek a return to league victories

Garstang boss Lee Baker has warned his players of the challenge ahead when they meet Southport Hesketh on Saturday.

They welcome Southport to the Riverside (2pm), hoping to build on last Saturday’s Lancashire Shield defeat of Millom.

It is their first West Lancashire League game for three weeks after losing last time out at Blackpool Wren Rovers.

While the Riversiders are third in the table, their opponents are in mid-table; something which Baker believes can be deceptive.

“Southport Hesketh are a bit of a bogey team for us and the lads know that,” he said.

“They have upset teams like Longridge Town in the past and I think the reason for those results is that they don’t seem to play like a lot of other teams.

“They don’t seem to have the same formation and their players seem to be free-roaming, so you can’t pick out one lad and say where he plays.

“It’s great for them but sometimes it can work against them; still, they seem to be doing a lot better this year.”

Garstang go into the game with Baker hoping for an improvement on their display against Millom.

Playing against a team lower down the pyramid, and with home advantage, they fell two goals behind in the first half.

A timely save from Dan Curwen prevented them from going 3-0 down before they pulled back a goal with half-time approaching.

They then pulled away from Millom in the second 45 minutes to eventually book their place in the next round.

Baker said: “I’ve said to the players that we have played better and lost but everyone will pick the bones out of it as they wish.

“However, all we can do is go onto our next cup game which is what we wanted to do, that’s what we concentrated on.

“The Millom game is gone now and it’s been forgotten about.

“What we now want to do is go back to the league because we lost our last game and we need to get back at it.”