Riversiders take a break from league action

Garstang will start a break from league action this weekend as they get set to meet familiar foes in the Richardson Cup.

Lee Baker’s Riversiders travel to the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday to meet Longridge Town (3pm).

Saturday kicks off the second month of the season after a hugely encouraging opening to the West Lancashire League Premier Division campaign.

Saturday’s point at Euxton Villa courtesy of a 1-1 draw sees Baker’s players end the month lying third in the table with 14 points, two adrift of Longridge and five behind the pacesetters, Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Saturday’s match is the first of two cup ties for the Riversiders as Wythenshawe Amateurs are the visitors seven days later in the Lancashire Shield.

After a hectic start to the league season with seven games in three weeks, September is quieter.

They have home matches against Thornton Cleveleys and Hesketh Bank on September 16 and 30 respetcively with a trip to Fulwood Amateurs inbetween (September 23).