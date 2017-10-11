Riversiders to take a break

Garstang boss Lee Baker and his players take a break this weekend as the Riversiders have the day off on Saturday.

After 10 consecutive Saturdays, Baker’s players have the chance to put up their feet and reflect on a good start to their league and cup campaigns.

A third of the way into the West Lancashire League season and the Riversiders lie third in the Premier Division after losing against leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers last time out, which ended their 11-game unbeaten league and cup run in the process.

They have also made progress in the Lancashire Shield and Richardson Cup competitions; progress achieved despite Baker losing some of his players to injury.

A freak hand injury that required 19 stitches has restricted Dan Birch’s involvement in recent weeks, while Alan Coar has also been rested and was only fit enough to make the bench against Wrens at the weekend.

The manager admitted: “Alan deserved a rest after getting a bit of a knock in previous games.

“We have said that, if it’s not worth risking them, then we won’t do.

“We would rather have him for the duration of the season than risk making a knock a bit more serious.

“We can’t afford to do that so we want to keep him right.”

A free Saturday this weekend means Baker’s players return to action with their Lancashire Shield tie at home to Millom a week on Saturday.

Southport Hesketh are their next league opponents with a home game seven days later in the West Lancashire League.

The league’s fixture organisers have also announced November’s schedule with the Riversiders at Coppull United on November 4 and Vickerstown a fortnight later with both games kicking off at 2pm.

They host Longridge Town on November 11 and Whitehaven on the 25th with both of those starting at 3pm.