Riversiders’ unbeaten run smells like team spirit

Garstang FC manager Lee Baker believes their lengthy unbeaten run is proof of his squad’s togetherness.

The Riversiders headed into the West Lancashire League’s Christmas break on the back of a 14-match undefeated run in league and cup.

That run has seen them move into fifth place in the Premier Division with as many as five games in hand on the teams in third and fourth.

It has also generated semi-final appearances in both the Richardson Cup and Lancashire Shield.

Baker said: “I suppose when you get two or three wins on the bounce, then that’s great.

“Then, when you start to put four, five or six wins together, you start to think there’s something good going on here.

“Myself and my assistant Neil (Beesley) have studied the dressing room and I’m thinking there’s something special in there.

“They have gelled together really well; they are all in it together and you can tell they are a group of lads who are willing to run through a brick wall for each other.

“You need that because we’re a small squad and we can’t go out to pick up players like other teams can and only play them for a couple of games if they wish.

“My target at the start of the season was to fill the squad with character; some of the players were a gamble because they hadn’t played a lot but it’s worked out.”

While the Riversiders aren’t in action again until January 7, it doesn’t mean the players will be putting their feet up.

“Myself and Neil will be handing out a rota with the sessions we’re putting on,” Baker said.

“There will be quite a lot on over Christmas but not a silly amount. If we want to carry on in the way we have then we can’t afford to rest on our laurels; we aren’t good enough for that.”