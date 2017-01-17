Seconds’ win proves to be child’s play

Garstang Ladies’ second team fielded six players aged 16 or under as they won 3-0 at a Lytham side they had scored 12 against earlier in the season.

They started at a frenetic pace, earning a penalty corner in the first minute through a powerful drive from Holly Hunter.

That saw Katherine Watson smash the ball home from the top of the ‘D’ to open the scoring.

Garstang were playing super, attacking hockey at pace with great stick and passing skills as, every time Lytham made clearances, they were intercepted and Garstang were back on the attack.

However, they squandered a couple of possible goals but made it 2-0 when superb work from Steph Roe ended with a pinpoint pass to Summer Muirhead who fired home.

Two minutes later, a passing combination involving Watson and Hannah Crawshay ended with 13-year-old Grace McGarvey calmly scoring her first goal for the second team.

On 16 minutes, Hunter stole the ball from a bemused defender before driving into the ‘D’ and smashing a reverse stick effort wide.

The same player came close to scoring on the break eight minutes later, forcing a well executed save from the Lytham keeper.

Another McGarvey cross somehow failed to find Muirhead before Lytham started to break free of their shackles with Jemima Towers and Jemma Hampson doing well to clear dangerous breaks.

Lytham made it to the Garstang ‘D’ for the first time in the 34th minute, only for Watson and Muirhead to break out for a near miss at the other end.

Garstang started the second half well, pressuring Lytham as in the first half.

However, they slowed perceptibly with injuries to Watson and Crawshay limiting their options.

A near miss was followed by a penalty corner which came to nothing, while Lytham’s first penalty corner ended with Garstang keeper Rachel Orton making a save.

Ellie Moss had a near miss for Garstang, who were denied another goal by good work from the Lytham keeper.

Vicky Bradley cleared a penalty corner from in front of the Garstang goal, while Muirhead fired wide of goal with two minutes to go after Rachel Roe’s good break.