Shield semi-final played a part in Baker’s Southport Hesketh selection

Garstang manager Lee Baker admitted he wasn’t too disappointed with their draw against Southport Hesketh at the weekend.

The Riversiders battled back from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw in their West Lancashire League Premier Division meeting.

It meant they stayed fifth in the table with their opponents fourth bottom, four points clear of bottom side Lostock St Gerards.

While it doesn’t look the best of results on paper, especially against a side at the wrong end of the table, Baker acknowledged there were mitigating circumstances with players including Tom Graham and Jonny Hothersall dropped to the bench.

Chief among them was the Lancashire Shield semi-final against Burscough Richmond which was being played as the Courier went to press on Tuesday evening.

“It was a bit of a tough game for our lads whether we like it or not,” Baker admitted.

“We try to prepare in the right way but we had the Burscough Richmond game in the back of our minds.

“We made a few changes for the game but perhapsthe best thing for us was that we went 3-1 down.

“That meant we had to wake up and go for it and we scored two really good goals to get a point in the end.

“If we had lost one or two through injury or a freak incident, then I would have kicked myself for not changing the team around where I could.

“We aren’t in the relegation fight and we can’t win the league, so it was just common sense really.

“I would have been disappointed to lose the game but I wouldn’t have been disappointed with a draw.

“Southport Hesketh play some very good football attacking-wise so I don’t know what it is about them and their league position.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it but, what they do, they do very well.”