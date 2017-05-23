Sneddon’s step up at the Riverside

Hugh Sneddon has been named as Garstang FC’s new reserve manager following the departure of last season’s boss, Simon Bentham.

Sneddon, who was assistant to Bentham last term, steps up after Bentham took a similar role at his former club, Fulwood Amateurs.

The new boss said: “Simon and I have been mates for a long time and we loved our first season at Garstang FC so it was a surprise when he told me he was moving on but I know Fulwood Amateurs are in his blood and that’s a large part of his reason for going.

“When Adrian (Wilding, club chairman) contacted me about taking the manager’s job it was a no brainer for me. I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bentham said: “This has come out of the blue and has been a difficult and emotional decision for me as I have had a fantastic time at Garstang and was looking forward to next season with a great set of lads.

“However, Fulwood Amateurs is a club I have been connected with for a long time and having spoken to them as to their future plans and my role in those plans I decided to accept their offer.”

Chairman, Adrian Wilding, added: “While disappointed to be losing Simon we understand his reasons and wish him well for the future. In order to maintain stability I immediately contacted the committee and they were 100 per cent behind my decision to offer the manager’s role to Hugh.

“Hugh has already got a great rapport with the squad, knows the youth set up and we are actively working on supporting him and his as yet unnamed assistants.”