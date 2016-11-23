Snow joke for Garstang boss Baker

Garstang manager Lee Baker was left bemoaning the club’s ill fortune after their Lancashire Shield quarter-final fell victim to the wintry weather.

They were supposed to host Manchester League AFC Monton at the second attempt last Saturday after their initial meeting was postponed because of heavy rain.

However, the weekend’s snow and ice brought a second call-off – as well as an unwanted headache for the club.

“It’s got to be played at their place now,” Baker revealed.

“The Amateur Shield has a rule that if a game is cancelled twice in a row, then it has to be reversed.

“I suppose it stops teams from trying it on if they have some players missing but we were genuinely not trying it on – it’s not like we can do anything about the weather.

“We tried to do it as best as we could but just look at the rest of the West Lancashire League – the whole of it was called off.”

However, any player thinking they could get the Saturday off had a rude awakening.

While other clubs might have used the blank day to rest up any injured players, Baker’s squad was put through its paces.

“The lads definitely still train on a Saturday if there isn’t a game,” he explained.

“I know some lads have families but they would have been there at the game anyway.

“If we can get the session done nice and early and have time for a drink afterwards, it keeps the group together and helps with the team spirit.

“In our case, there was a game on Saturday between the first team and reserve side.

“That game between the firsts and reserves was great; it keeps everyone together and, let’s be honest, we’re lucky to have a reserve team and a youth side operating as well as the firsts.”

Saturday’s game with AFC Monton will be at Eccles College, kicking off at 1.30pm.