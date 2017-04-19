Town take the title initiative

Longridge Town can take one step nearer to the West Lancashire League Premier Division title with victory on Saturday.

They travel to Southport Hesketh knowing a win will take them five points clear of Blackpool Wren Rovers with four games of the season remaining.

Wrens could have drawn level with Town at the top on 73 points – having played the same number of games – had they beaten Whitehaven on Easter Saturday.

However, they could only draw 1-1 which gifts Town the initiative heading into the weekend.

Southport Hesketh will be, in effect, Town’s game in hand with Wrens playing the Lancashire Amateur Shield final against Burscough Richmond on the Friday night.

“It’s getting to that point of the season where every point counts now,” Ashcroft said.

“There are lots of games to play and there is a lot to be won if we do things right.”

Should matches from now until the end of the season follow the formbook, then the title would be wrapped up before the final day of the season.

Fixture rearrangements had meant that Town and Wrens were set to meet on Saturday, May 13 with the winner of that game potentially taking the title.

Ashcroft admitted such a do-or-die scenario wasn’t ideal for the last day and, as a result, challenged his players to wrap up the title before then.

“Originally we were going to play them in early April but Wrens were in a final,” he said.

“Then it was going to be a Bank Holiday Monday but the traffic into Blackpool on a Bank Holiday Monday is horrendous.

“Now it’s on the final day of the season so it’s important we stay in the race until the last game.

“We have to make sure we’re on our game because, as I’ve said before, everyone wants to beat the league leaders.”