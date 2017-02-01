Weather rains on Baker’s parade

Garstang boss Lee Baker was left with feelings of frustration after having an unexpected Saturday off.

In common with most of the West Lancashire League, the Riversiders were victims of Saturday’s wet weather.

In their case, a waterlogged pitch at Coppull United gave them another free Saturday and added to an already exhaustive list of games in hand.

Baker’s players have only figured in 16 league games this season and have as many as half-a-dozen matches in hand on other teams.

That would be a difficult enough proposition for a full-time club, let alone one which relies on part-time players whose training and match participation has to be fitted around their day jobs.

“It didn’t rain all week but then, on Friday and Saturday, it absolutely poured down,” Baker said.

“It’s unfortunate because we are behind other teams in terms of games played and it’s something we could do without.

“However, we weren’t the only ones and there will be more games cancelled throughout the season.

“It’s alright having the games in hand but points count for more than games.

“It’s quite nice to look at the table and see we’ve played fewer games but games in hand aren’t always a benefit.”

All being well, Garstang return to action on Saturday with a trip to Euxton Villa, the first of two games between the sides in February.

Euxton are fourth in the table, 10 points clear of Garstang after playing four more games, and Baker anticipates a difficult afternoon.

“Myself and Neil (Beesley), my assistant, think they will be our toughest test for a long time,” he said.

“They are a decent, organised outfit and I think they will take points off teams and finish high up in the league.”