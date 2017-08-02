Garstang CC await Vernon examination

Garstang CC continue their chase for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Divison title when they travel to Vernon Carus on Saturday.

Last weekend’s defeat of Eccleston moved Mark Walling’s side to second in the table, two points behind leaders Longridge.

Saturday’s match sees two of the division’s form team pitted against each other with both having genuine hopes of the title.

Walling’s players go into the game with six wins from their last seven outings – and the odd game out there was an abandonment against Croston.

However, Vernons’ recent results dwarf those as they have picked up eight wins and a call-off against Rufford in their last nine matches.

It is a run which has seen them close in on the top three of Longridge, Garstang and Fulwood and Broughton going into the final third of the season.

Longridge presently sit top of the table with 143 points, followed by Garstang (141), Fulwood and Broughton (138) and Vernons (136).

Garstang will be aiming to complete a league double against their hosts following a nine-run win when they met in May.